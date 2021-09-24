Уважаемые коллеги,
Ассоциация детских аллергологов и иммунологов России (АДАИР) рада сообщить, о обучающей школьной программе COMFA (Core Outcome Measures in Food Allergy), которая будет проходить в режиме онлайн 25-27 сентября 2021г.
Школа включает в себя комбинацию целевых занятий и интерактивного образовательного контента.
Предназначена для студентов-медиков, аспирантов и молодых исследователей, начинающих свою карьеру. Направлена на обеспечение базовых навыков для работы с результатами исследований при разработке. Программа включает в себя основные лекции и совместные обсуждения. охватывает систематические обзоры и оригинальные исследования.
Посещение бесплатно!
Мероприятия проходят на английском языке.
Ниже предлагаем вам ознакомится с более подробной информацией и программой школы.
Saturday 25 September — Monday 27 September 2021
FREE to attend for COMFA Members, students and early career researchers
The COMFA Training School will take place online from Saturday 25 September to Monday 27 September 2021. This meeting includes a combination of focused sessions and interactive educational content and is aimed at Medical students, PhD Students and Early Career Researchers interested or already working in the field of COS development.
This training school aims to provide basic skills for Core Outcome Set (COS) development containing keynote lectures and joint discussions.
There are still FREE places available for students and COMFA members to attend this Training School.
Please share this information with your students and early career researchers and encourage them to register using this link: https://cconline.
The programme will include keynote lectures and j
Please visit https://cconline.
Please find the programme of the Training School below and please let us know if you have any questions.
Thank you for circulating this information across your networks. We look forward to your participation in this meeting.
Best wishes,
COMFA Training School team
COMFA Training School
Programme
Saturday, 25 September 13:45 – 17:00 CEST
Session: Systematic reviews in
Chair/Facilitator: Daniel Munblit, (COMFA Chair)
13:45 – 14:00 Opening and Welcome
14:00 – 15:00 Summary of outcome domains from literature
Jan Kottner, Charité-
15:00 – 15:30 Introduction to Systematic Review (SR)
Robert Boyle, Imperial College London, UK
15:30 – 16:00 GRADE Guidelines
De
16:00 – 16:30 Bias and the RoB 2 Tool
Ba
16:30 – 17:00 Q&A
Sunday, 26 September 16:00 – 19:00 CEST
Session: Qualitative research
Audrey Dunn Galvin, University College Cork, Ireland
Monday, 27 September 10:00 – 12:30 CEST
Session: Development and use
Karen Matvienko-Sikar, University
Monday, 27 September 16:00 – 17:00 CEST
Session: Effective management
Nina
The COMFA Training School is co-organised and partly funded by the COST Action COMFA CA18227, supported by COST (European Cooperation in Science and Technology).