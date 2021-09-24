Уважаемые коллеги,

Ассоциация детских аллергологов и иммунологов России (АДАИР) рада сообщить, о обучающей школьной программе COMFA (Core Outcome Measures in Food Allergy), которая будет проходить в режиме онлайн 25-27 сентября 2021г.

Школа включает в себя комбинацию целевых занятий и интерактивного образовательного контента.

Предназначена для студентов-медиков, аспирантов и молодых исследователей, начинающих свою карьеру. Направлена ​​на обеспечение базовых навыков для работы с результатами исследований при разработке. Программа включает в себя основные лекции и совместные обсуждения. охватывает систематические обзоры и оригинальные исследования.

Посещение бесплатно!

Мероприятия проходят на английском языке.

Ниже предлагаем вам ознакомится с более подробной информацией и программой школы.

Saturday 25 September — Monday 27 September 2021

FREE to attend for COMFA Members, students and early career researchers

The COMFA Training School will take place online from Saturday 25 September to Monday 27 September 2021. This meeting includes a combination of focused sessions and interactive educational content and is aimed at Medical students, PhD Students and Early Career Researchers interested or already working in the field of COS development.

This training school aims to provide basic skills for Core Outcome Set (COS) development containing keynote lectures and joint discussions.

There are still FREE places available for students and COMFA members to attend this Training School.

Please share this information with your students and early career researchers and encourage them to register using this link: https://cconline. eventsair.com/cs-cousin/ training-school. To avail of a free place, please use the discount code COMFA2021.

The programme will include keynote lectures and j oint discussions on managing a COS development project, literature research, qualitative research, systematic reviews and COS development.

Please visit https://cconline. eventsair.com/cs-cousin/ for full details of the 5-day programme of events during the CS-Cousin COMFA Joint Meeting from 23-28 September 2021.

Please find the programme of the Training School below and please let us know if you have any questions.

Thank you for circulating this information across your networks. We look forward to your participation in this meeting.

Best wishes,

COMFA Training School team

COMFA Training School

Programme

Saturday, 25 September 13:45 – 17:00 CEST

Session: Systematic reviews in evidence-based medicine

Chair/Facilitator: Daniel Munblit, (COMFA Chair)

13:45 – 14:00 Opening and Welcome

14:00 – 15:00 Summary of outcome domains from literature

Jan Kottner, Charité- Universitaetsmedizin, Germany

15:00 – 15:30 Introduction to Systematic Review (SR)

Robert Boyle, Imperial College London, UK

15:30 – 16:00 GRADE Guidelines

De rek Chu, McMaster University, Canada

16:00 – 16:30 Bias and the RoB 2 Tool

Ba rtosz Helfer, Imperial College London, UK

16:30 – 17:00 Q&A

Sunday, 26 September 16:00 – 19:00 CEST

Session: Qualitative research in COS development

Audrey Dunn Galvin, University College Cork, Ireland

Monday, 27 September 10:00 – 12:30 CEST

Session: Development and use of COS: principles and workflow

Karen Matvienko-Sikar, University College Cork, Ireland

Monday, 27 September 16:00 – 17:00 CEST

Session: Effective management of a COS development project

Nina Seylanova, Post-COVID Core Outcome Set (PC-COS) group

The COMFA Training School is co-organised and partly funded by the COST Action COMFA CA18227, supported by COST (European Cooperation in Science and Technology).